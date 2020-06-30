Rent Calculator
All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 409 20th Street.
409 20th Street
Last updated January 12 2020 at 3:15 PM
1 of 9
409 20th Street
409 20th Street
No Longer Available
409 20th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach
garage
parking
garage
Townhome in Huntington Beach-2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage with keypad,
Bluetooth speaker in bathroom, touch less kitchen sink faucet, mini pantry w/pullout spice rack.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 409 20th Street have any available units?
409 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Huntington Beach, CA
.
Is 409 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
409 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 409 20th Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 409 20th Street offer parking?
Yes, 409 20th Street offers parking.
Does 409 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 20th Street have a pool?
No, 409 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 409 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 409 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 409 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 20th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 20th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
