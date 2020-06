Amenities

Upstairs unit, with one car garage off alley. Open kitchen with cesar stone counters, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful white cabinets. Bedrooms have wood flooring. Large bathroom with tub, shower, and vanity. Private balcony off one bedroom, huge patio off living room that leads to shared space. Community laundry on site. This place has everything you need, pictures do not do it justice. Sorry, no pets. Open to 12 month or 18 month lease.