Huntington Beach, CA
3686 Montego Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

3686 Montego Drive

3686 Montego Drive · No Longer Available
Huntington Beach
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3686 Montego Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Seagate Lagoon Waterfront Home.Upgraded Thruout with Gourmet Kitchen,hardwood floors,Upgraded Baths & a Mater with amazing views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3686 Montego Drive have any available units?
3686 Montego Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 3686 Montego Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3686 Montego Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3686 Montego Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3686 Montego Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 3686 Montego Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3686 Montego Drive offers parking.
Does 3686 Montego Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3686 Montego Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3686 Montego Drive have a pool?
No, 3686 Montego Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3686 Montego Drive have accessible units?
No, 3686 Montego Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3686 Montego Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3686 Montego Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3686 Montego Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3686 Montego Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
