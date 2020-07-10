Rent Calculator
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
3241 Francois Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3241 Francois Drive
3241 Francois Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3241 Francois Dr, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3241 Francois Drive have any available units?
3241 Francois Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
Is 3241 Francois Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3241 Francois Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3241 Francois Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3241 Francois Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 3241 Francois Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3241 Francois Drive offers parking.
Does 3241 Francois Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3241 Francois Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3241 Francois Drive have a pool?
No, 3241 Francois Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3241 Francois Drive have accessible units?
No, 3241 Francois Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3241 Francois Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3241 Francois Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3241 Francois Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3241 Francois Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
