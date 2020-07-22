Rent Calculator
All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 323 18th Street.
323 18th Street
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM
1 of 9
323 18th Street
323 18th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
323 18th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Please do not disturb occupants. Call (310) 963-4664 to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 323 18th Street have any available units?
323 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
Is 323 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
323 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 323 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 323 18th Street offer parking?
No, 323 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 323 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 18th Street have a pool?
No, 323 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 323 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 323 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 323 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 323 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
