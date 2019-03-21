Rent Calculator
310 Orange Street
Last updated March 28 2020 at 10:26 AM
310 Orange Street
310 Orange Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
310 Orange Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 310 Orange Street have any available units?
310 Orange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 310 Orange Street have?
Some of 310 Orange Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 310 Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 Orange Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Orange Street pet-friendly?
No, 310 Orange Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 310 Orange Street offer parking?
Yes, 310 Orange Street offers parking.
Does 310 Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Orange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Orange Street have a pool?
No, 310 Orange Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 310 Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Orange Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Orange Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Orange Street does not have units with air conditioning.
