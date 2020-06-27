310 Lake Street

Amenities

This penthouse style condo is located on the top floor of Huntington Bayshore community complete with coveted peak-a-boo OCEAN views! TWO assigned parking spots in the community garage, right by the mailboxes AND the elevator ensure maximum convenience! Upon entering the home you'll appreciate the vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, plus RECENT REMODEL! Be the first to live in this contemporary design, which flows seamlessly from the flooring and paint to the kitchen and bathrooms! Enjoy the brand new kitchen appliances, cabinets & stunning counter tops! The living room offers a fireplace and access to the balcony where you'll relax and relish the view. Master bedroom also has balcony access, en-suite bathroom with stunning shower, plus great closet with built-ins. The 2nd bedroom offers walk-in closet, and utilizes the beautiful full hall bath. Full size laundry is located in the hallway with washer/dryer provided, plus both linen and coats closets for added storage. Move in ready appeal combined with this ideal location creates the ultimate California lifestyle! Walk to everything downtown Huntington has to offer including restaurants, shops, and of course THE BEACH! Appealing amenities onsite include pool, spa, and clubhouse! Don't settle for anything less, visit this one today! Call MELISSA for a tour today: 714-292-1349