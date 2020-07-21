306 Coral Reef Dr #52

Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Condo with Loft near Downtown HB - Welcome to 306 Coral Reef Drive, Unit 52, this beautiful two-story condo is located in the gated community of Villa St Croix in Huntington Beach. This condo features vaulted ceilings, a spacious loft, balcony, updated bathrooms, new paint, flooring, window coverings, and custom closet organizers in each of the spacious bedrooms and hallway. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator), granite countertops and designer light fixtures. This condo also provides an in-unit washer and dryer included for your convenience. Off of the living and dining area, enjoy the outdoor balcony and extra storage closet. The community of Villa St Croix offers amenities including a pool & spa, clubhouse and covered parking. Just a short bike ride to all that downtown Huntington Beach has to offer including restaurants, shopping, beach, parks, and schools. (Fireplace in non-operational).



No pets. No smoking. 1 year lease agreement.



No Pets Allowed



