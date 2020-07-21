All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:05 PM

306 Coral Reef Dr #52

306 Coral Reef Dr · No Longer Available
Location

306 Coral Reef Dr, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Yorktown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Condo with Loft near Downtown HB - Welcome to 306 Coral Reef Drive, Unit 52, this beautiful two-story condo is located in the gated community of Villa St Croix in Huntington Beach. This condo features vaulted ceilings, a spacious loft, balcony, updated bathrooms, new paint, flooring, window coverings, and custom closet organizers in each of the spacious bedrooms and hallway. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator), granite countertops and designer light fixtures. This condo also provides an in-unit washer and dryer included for your convenience. Off of the living and dining area, enjoy the outdoor balcony and extra storage closet. The community of Villa St Croix offers amenities including a pool & spa, clubhouse and covered parking. Just a short bike ride to all that downtown Huntington Beach has to offer including restaurants, shopping, beach, parks, and schools. (Fireplace in non-operational).

No pets. No smoking. 1 year lease agreement.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, Coastal Realty Management will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5526928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Coral Reef Dr #52 have any available units?
306 Coral Reef Dr #52 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 306 Coral Reef Dr #52 have?
Some of 306 Coral Reef Dr #52's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Coral Reef Dr #52 currently offering any rent specials?
306 Coral Reef Dr #52 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Coral Reef Dr #52 pet-friendly?
No, 306 Coral Reef Dr #52 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 306 Coral Reef Dr #52 offer parking?
Yes, 306 Coral Reef Dr #52 offers parking.
Does 306 Coral Reef Dr #52 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Coral Reef Dr #52 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Coral Reef Dr #52 have a pool?
Yes, 306 Coral Reef Dr #52 has a pool.
Does 306 Coral Reef Dr #52 have accessible units?
No, 306 Coral Reef Dr #52 does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Coral Reef Dr #52 have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Coral Reef Dr #52 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Coral Reef Dr #52 have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Coral Reef Dr #52 does not have units with air conditioning.
