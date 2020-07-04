All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 224 10th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
224 10th Street
Last updated November 26 2019 at 2:58 AM

224 10th Street

224 10th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

224 10th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is your opportunity to live only a block and a half to the beach. Single family home in Downtown Huntington Beach. Living area downstairs with large dining room, and fireplaces in both living room and family rooms. Upstairs features wood flooring, high ceilings in the bedrooms and separate laundry room for convenient access. Home has lots of square footage and three full bathrooms. Master suite has large tub, walk in closet and best of all a balcony with ocean views! Full two car garage off alley. Great value to live so close to the beach. Available for Move In 12/06/2019!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 10th Street have any available units?
224 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 224 10th Street have?
Some of 224 10th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
224 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 224 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 224 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 224 10th Street offers parking.
Does 224 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 10th Street have a pool?
No, 224 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 224 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 224 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 224 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Sublet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles