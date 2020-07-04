224 10th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is your opportunity to live only a block and a half to the beach. Single family home in Downtown Huntington Beach. Living area downstairs with large dining room, and fireplaces in both living room and family rooms. Upstairs features wood flooring, high ceilings in the bedrooms and separate laundry room for convenient access. Home has lots of square footage and three full bathrooms. Master suite has large tub, walk in closet and best of all a balcony with ocean views! Full two car garage off alley. Great value to live so close to the beach. Available for Move In 12/06/2019!