21436 Avery Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Highly upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath luxury condo is in the prestigious gated community of Pacific Shores just a 5min walk from the beach. One of the unique and sought after Bungalows, this home boasts the finest upgrades and finishes and looks like it came out of fine home magazine. This two story carriage style home with almost 1500 sq ft of single level living features an open floor plan with indoor and outdoor entertaining space. The master has a large walk in closet and balcony and the second bedroom has a built in murphy bed and office. Provenza hardwood floors throughout the home are just the beginning of the upgrades including granite counters, top of the line stainless steel appliances and beautiful stone and tiles. A separate laundry room comes with front loading washer and dryer and the storage and built-ins throughout the home will keep you very organized. Parking is convenient with a one car direct access garage and a covered carport with direct access as well. With the proximity to the beach, Pacific City and Main St you will enjoy the beach lifestyle every day