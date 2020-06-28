All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated September 27 2019 at 5:14 AM

21436 Avery Lane

21436 Avery Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21436 Avery Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Highly upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath luxury condo is in the prestigious gated community of Pacific Shores just a 5min walk from the beach. One of the unique and sought after Bungalows, this home boasts the finest upgrades and finishes and looks like it came out of fine home magazine. This two story carriage style home with almost 1500 sq ft of single level living features an open floor plan with indoor and outdoor entertaining space. The master has a large walk in closet and balcony and the second bedroom has a built in murphy bed and office. Provenza hardwood floors throughout the home are just the beginning of the upgrades including granite counters, top of the line stainless steel appliances and beautiful stone and tiles. A separate laundry room comes with front loading washer and dryer and the storage and built-ins throughout the home will keep you very organized. Parking is convenient with a one car direct access garage and a covered carport with direct access as well. With the proximity to the beach, Pacific City and Main St you will enjoy the beach lifestyle every day

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21436 Avery Lane have any available units?
21436 Avery Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21436 Avery Lane have?
Some of 21436 Avery Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21436 Avery Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21436 Avery Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21436 Avery Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 21436 Avery Lane is pet friendly.
Does 21436 Avery Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21436 Avery Lane offers parking.
Does 21436 Avery Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21436 Avery Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21436 Avery Lane have a pool?
No, 21436 Avery Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21436 Avery Lane have accessible units?
No, 21436 Avery Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21436 Avery Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21436 Avery Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 21436 Avery Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21436 Avery Lane has units with air conditioning.
