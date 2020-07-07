21398 Armilla Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Vacation Year Round in this Stunning Seacove Plan 5 Nestled Within the Exclusive Resort Community of The Waterfront - Steps to Beach, Downtown HB Shopping/Dining, Pier, & 5-Star Hyatt Hotel. This Breathtaking Residence is Beautifully Appointed Throughout Including Volume Ceilings, Arched Passages, Decorator Niches, Solid Wood Doors, Recessed Lighting. Luxurious Upgrades Tile Flooring, Wrought Iron Staircase, New Plantation Shutters, Custom Window Treatments, Custom Built-Ins, Designer Light Fixtures/Fans. Gourmet Granite Kitchen w/Custom Cabinetry, Top-of-the-Line Stainless Appliances, & Breakfast Bar w/Wrap-Around Seating, Elegant Formal Living Rm w/Fireplace, Circular Formal Dining Room w/Views of Beautiful Terrace Area w/Water Features, Inviting Family Rm w/French Doors Balcony Patio, Huge Master Suite w/Retreat w/Fireplace, Private Balcony, His/Hers Organized Walk-In Closets, & Luxurious Bathroom w/Extensive Custom Tile, Dual Vanities, Soaking Tub, & Sep Shower. 2 Staircases, Loft/Library, Office w/Custom Built-In Desk & Cabinets, an Inside Laundry Room, 2 Car Direct Access Garage, Association Resort Style Pool, Spa, & BBQs.