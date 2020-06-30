21372 Brookhurst Street # 432

Amenities

Sea Spray Comm: Upper 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo, - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT! Sea Spray Community: Upper Third Floor 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo, Kitchen With Tile Counter Tops, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Trash Compactor (AS IS), Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Vaulted Ceilings, Recessed Lights, Fireplace, New Carpet, Vertical Blinds, Master Bedroom Walk-in Closet & Dual master Sink, 2 Balconies, Single Enclosed Garage, Laundry Hook-Ups, 1 Assigned Parking Space, Community Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, Volleyball Court, Gated Community, 1 Mile To The Beach, Bike Trails, Park Schools And Shops.



orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700



No Pets Allowed



