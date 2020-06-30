All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 21372 Brookhurst Street # 432.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
21372 Brookhurst Street # 432
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

21372 Brookhurst Street # 432

21372 Brookhurst Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21372 Brookhurst Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Sea Spray Comm: Upper 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo, - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT! Sea Spray Community: Upper Third Floor 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo, Kitchen With Tile Counter Tops, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Trash Compactor (AS IS), Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Vaulted Ceilings, Recessed Lights, Fireplace, New Carpet, Vertical Blinds, Master Bedroom Walk-in Closet & Dual master Sink, 2 Balconies, Single Enclosed Garage, Laundry Hook-Ups, 1 Assigned Parking Space, Community Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, Volleyball Court, Gated Community, 1 Mile To The Beach, Bike Trails, Park Schools And Shops.

PET: ?

orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4051412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21372 Brookhurst Street # 432 have any available units?
21372 Brookhurst Street # 432 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21372 Brookhurst Street # 432 have?
Some of 21372 Brookhurst Street # 432's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21372 Brookhurst Street # 432 currently offering any rent specials?
21372 Brookhurst Street # 432 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21372 Brookhurst Street # 432 pet-friendly?
Yes, 21372 Brookhurst Street # 432 is pet friendly.
Does 21372 Brookhurst Street # 432 offer parking?
Yes, 21372 Brookhurst Street # 432 offers parking.
Does 21372 Brookhurst Street # 432 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21372 Brookhurst Street # 432 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21372 Brookhurst Street # 432 have a pool?
Yes, 21372 Brookhurst Street # 432 has a pool.
Does 21372 Brookhurst Street # 432 have accessible units?
No, 21372 Brookhurst Street # 432 does not have accessible units.
Does 21372 Brookhurst Street # 432 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21372 Brookhurst Street # 432 has units with dishwashers.
Does 21372 Brookhurst Street # 432 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21372 Brookhurst Street # 432 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles