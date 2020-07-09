All apartments in Huntington Beach
21263 Elda Circle

21263 Elda Cir · (949) 922-6135
Location

21263 Elda Cir, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3165 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Sumptuous beach home served up on a silver platter! Here is the perfect residence for those discriminating clients who require tasteful, elegant surroundings in a prime location. Just across the street from Pacific City, this stunning, fully furnished luxury home in the gated Waterfront Beach Resort offers more than 3100 sq.ft. of meticulously designed living and entertaining spaces, with thoughtful details everywhere you look: custom paint with contrasting textured ceilings, recessed lighting, crown moldings, rich wood floors, distinctive architectural features, and high-end furnishings carefully selected by professional interior designers. The expansive, light-filled lower level includes a formal living room w/fireplace, dining area, powder room, an open concept chef’s kitchen that flows into a comfortable family room w/fireplace, and multiple French doors opening onto a large private terrace with plenty of room for al fresco dining. Upstairs, another lounging space, as well as an immense master bedroom with its own sitting room, private balcony, ensuite bath (with jetted tub, huge shower, private toilet enclosure, dual vanities), and of course, an enormous walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms and two baths, along with a large laundry room complete the upper level. Every need has been anticipated: kitchenware, linens, even bicycles for exploring nearby…from seashore to shopping, from restaurants to recreation. A splendid home ready to welcome its new residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21263 Elda Circle have any available units?
21263 Elda Circle has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21263 Elda Circle have?
Some of 21263 Elda Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21263 Elda Circle currently offering any rent specials?
21263 Elda Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21263 Elda Circle pet-friendly?
No, 21263 Elda Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 21263 Elda Circle offer parking?
No, 21263 Elda Circle does not offer parking.
Does 21263 Elda Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21263 Elda Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21263 Elda Circle have a pool?
No, 21263 Elda Circle does not have a pool.
Does 21263 Elda Circle have accessible units?
No, 21263 Elda Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 21263 Elda Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 21263 Elda Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21263 Elda Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 21263 Elda Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
