21263 Elda Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Sumptuous beach home served up on a silver platter! Here is the perfect residence for those discriminating clients who require tasteful, elegant surroundings in a prime location. Just across the street from Pacific City, this stunning, fully furnished luxury home in the gated Waterfront Beach Resort offers more than 3100 sq.ft. of meticulously designed living and entertaining spaces, with thoughtful details everywhere you look: custom paint with contrasting textured ceilings, recessed lighting, crown moldings, rich wood floors, distinctive architectural features, and high-end furnishings carefully selected by professional interior designers. The expansive, light-filled lower level includes a formal living room w/fireplace, dining area, powder room, an open concept chef’s kitchen that flows into a comfortable family room w/fireplace, and multiple French doors opening onto a large private terrace with plenty of room for al fresco dining. Upstairs, another lounging space, as well as an immense master bedroom with its own sitting room, private balcony, ensuite bath (with jetted tub, huge shower, private toilet enclosure, dual vanities), and of course, an enormous walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms and two baths, along with a large laundry room complete the upper level. Every need has been anticipated: kitchenware, linens, even bicycles for exploring nearby…from seashore to shopping, from restaurants to recreation. A splendid home ready to welcome its new residents.