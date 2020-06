Amenities

Come check out this newly remodeled 2BD 2 1/2BA unit in the heart of Huntington Beach. Just 1 mile from the beach and close the McCallen and Bartlett Park. Your new home boasts new flooring throughout, new counter tops, new glass mirrors in the master bedroom, a new stove and a private patio to enjoy those warm summer nights.