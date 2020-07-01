Rent Calculator
Huntington Beach, CA
21031 LOCHLEA LANE #A
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM
21031 LOCHLEA LANE #A
21031 Lochlea Lane
No Longer Available
21031 Lochlea Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
South HB Gem! - 3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Garage
Inside Laundry
Close to the beach and shopping
Quiet neighborhood
OPEN HOUSE MONDAY FEB 3rd FROM 5:30pm-6:30pm. PLEASE TEXT/CONTACT MALAKAI WITH QUESTIONS 714-340-5481
(RLNE5502979)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21031 LOCHLEA LANE #A have any available units?
21031 LOCHLEA LANE #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
Is 21031 LOCHLEA LANE #A currently offering any rent specials?
21031 LOCHLEA LANE #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21031 LOCHLEA LANE #A pet-friendly?
No, 21031 LOCHLEA LANE #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 21031 LOCHLEA LANE #A offer parking?
Yes, 21031 LOCHLEA LANE #A offers parking.
Does 21031 LOCHLEA LANE #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21031 LOCHLEA LANE #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21031 LOCHLEA LANE #A have a pool?
No, 21031 LOCHLEA LANE #A does not have a pool.
Does 21031 LOCHLEA LANE #A have accessible units?
No, 21031 LOCHLEA LANE #A does not have accessible units.
Does 21031 LOCHLEA LANE #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 21031 LOCHLEA LANE #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21031 LOCHLEA LANE #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 21031 LOCHLEA LANE #A does not have units with air conditioning.
