Huntington Beach, CA
/
20692 Kelvin Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20692 Kelvin Lane
20692 Kelvin Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
20692 Kelvin Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
SINGLE STORY HOME 1 MILE FROM THE BEACH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM, FIREPLACE, NICE OPEN KITCHEN, GREAT BACK YARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20692 Kelvin Lane have any available units?
20692 Kelvin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Huntington Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 20692 Kelvin Lane have?
Some of 20692 Kelvin Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 20692 Kelvin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20692 Kelvin Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20692 Kelvin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20692 Kelvin Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 20692 Kelvin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20692 Kelvin Lane does offer parking.
Does 20692 Kelvin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20692 Kelvin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20692 Kelvin Lane have a pool?
No, 20692 Kelvin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20692 Kelvin Lane have accessible units?
No, 20692 Kelvin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20692 Kelvin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20692 Kelvin Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20692 Kelvin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20692 Kelvin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
