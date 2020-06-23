Remodeled home with gourmet kitchen. Open floorplan with upgrades galore. Large Entertainers backyard. This home has it all. Ideally located a few blocks from the beach and a few blocks from downtown Main Street in Huntington Beach.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20442 Seven Seas Lane have any available units?
20442 Seven Seas Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20442 Seven Seas Lane have?
Some of 20442 Seven Seas Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20442 Seven Seas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20442 Seven Seas Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.