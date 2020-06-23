All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 20442 Seven Seas Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
20442 Seven Seas Lane
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:09 PM

20442 Seven Seas Lane

20442 Seven Seas Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20442 Seven Seas Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled home with gourmet kitchen. Open floorplan with upgrades galore. Large Entertainers backyard. This home has it all. Ideally located a few blocks from the beach and a few blocks from downtown Main Street in Huntington Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20442 Seven Seas Lane have any available units?
20442 Seven Seas Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20442 Seven Seas Lane have?
Some of 20442 Seven Seas Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20442 Seven Seas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20442 Seven Seas Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20442 Seven Seas Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20442 Seven Seas Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 20442 Seven Seas Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20442 Seven Seas Lane offers parking.
Does 20442 Seven Seas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20442 Seven Seas Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20442 Seven Seas Lane have a pool?
No, 20442 Seven Seas Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20442 Seven Seas Lane have accessible units?
No, 20442 Seven Seas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20442 Seven Seas Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20442 Seven Seas Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20442 Seven Seas Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20442 Seven Seas Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles