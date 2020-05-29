20371 Bluffside Circle.

Amenities

Looking for a renter who can start July 1, 2020. Fully Furnished, Gated Complex, 1 Mile to Beach. 75 Day Minimum Rental. Beachy theme, this penthouse studio is located 1 mile from downtown HB, has vaulted ceilings, a loft and everything you need for a stay of 75 days or more. Fully furnished, all utilities included. Dedicated underground parking spot, cable tv, internet, dishes, linens, bedding, full kitchen with 4 burner electric stove, oven, toaster, coffee maker, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, full size refrigerator, plus washer & dryer, all in a guard-gated, safe, clean and gorgeous community with meandering streams, waterfalls & greenbelts. Full size bed, plus a couch that makes into a bed AND a twin and a twin trundle bed in the loft.