Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

20371 Bluffside Circle

20371 Bluffside Circle · (714) 343-3402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20371 Bluffside Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 408 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 564 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
internet access
Looking for a renter who can start July 1, 2020. Fully Furnished, Gated Complex, 1 Mile to Beach. 75 Day Minimum Rental. Beachy theme, this penthouse studio is located 1 mile from downtown HB, has vaulted ceilings, a loft and everything you need for a stay of 75 days or more. Fully furnished, all utilities included. Dedicated underground parking spot, cable tv, internet, dishes, linens, bedding, full kitchen with 4 burner electric stove, oven, toaster, coffee maker, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, full size refrigerator, plus washer & dryer, all in a guard-gated, safe, clean and gorgeous community with meandering streams, waterfalls & greenbelts. Full size bed, plus a couch that makes into a bed AND a twin and a twin trundle bed in the loft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 20371 Bluffside Circle have any available units?
20371 Bluffside Circle has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20371 Bluffside Circle have?
Some of 20371 Bluffside Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20371 Bluffside Circle currently offering any rent specials?
20371 Bluffside Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20371 Bluffside Circle pet-friendly?
No, 20371 Bluffside Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 20371 Bluffside Circle offer parking?
Yes, 20371 Bluffside Circle does offer parking.
Does 20371 Bluffside Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20371 Bluffside Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20371 Bluffside Circle have a pool?
No, 20371 Bluffside Circle does not have a pool.
Does 20371 Bluffside Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 20371 Bluffside Circle has accessible units.
Does 20371 Bluffside Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20371 Bluffside Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 20371 Bluffside Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 20371 Bluffside Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

