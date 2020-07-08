Rent Calculator
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
20331 Bluffside Circle A-206
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20331 Bluffside Circle A-206
20331 Bluffside Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
20331 Bluffside Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
hot tub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
20331 Bluffside Circle - Property Id: 278302
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278302
Property Id 278302
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5824487)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20331 Bluffside Circle A-206 have any available units?
20331 Bluffside Circle A-206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 20331 Bluffside Circle A-206 have?
Some of 20331 Bluffside Circle A-206's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20331 Bluffside Circle A-206 currently offering any rent specials?
20331 Bluffside Circle A-206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20331 Bluffside Circle A-206 pet-friendly?
No, 20331 Bluffside Circle A-206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 20331 Bluffside Circle A-206 offer parking?
No, 20331 Bluffside Circle A-206 does not offer parking.
Does 20331 Bluffside Circle A-206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20331 Bluffside Circle A-206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20331 Bluffside Circle A-206 have a pool?
No, 20331 Bluffside Circle A-206 does not have a pool.
Does 20331 Bluffside Circle A-206 have accessible units?
No, 20331 Bluffside Circle A-206 does not have accessible units.
Does 20331 Bluffside Circle A-206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20331 Bluffside Circle A-206 has units with dishwashers.
Does 20331 Bluffside Circle A-206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 20331 Bluffside Circle A-206 does not have units with air conditioning.
