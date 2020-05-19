203 Oswego Ave..

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious Upper Unit with Dual Master Suites - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/qzsaMg2NeIU



Spacious dual master upstairs unit features soaring 16' high vaulted open beam ceilings, updated kitchen and baths include granite counters, maple cabinets, and ample storage. Additional appointments include a breakfast bar, new oven, built-in microwave and modern refrigerator. Spacious mirrored wardrobes, ceiling fans, and vertical blinds throughout. Enjoy your morning coffee or unwind after a long day on your private balcony patio. With only 4 units, this pent-house-like apartment sits perched on the top floor with no common walls and the option for a private one-car garage (Extra $100 for the garage). The unit is a short walk or bike ride to the HB Pier, Sand, Parks, Restaurants & Shops. Water & Trash included. Coin-operated laundry on-site for added convenience.



No Pets Allowed



