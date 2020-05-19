All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

203 Oswego Ave.

203 Oswego Avenue · (949) 748-5458 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

203 Oswego Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Yorktown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 Oswego Ave. - 3 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Upper Unit with Dual Master Suites - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/qzsaMg2NeIU

Spacious dual master upstairs unit features soaring 16' high vaulted open beam ceilings, updated kitchen and baths include granite counters, maple cabinets, and ample storage. Additional appointments include a breakfast bar, new oven, built-in microwave and modern refrigerator. Spacious mirrored wardrobes, ceiling fans, and vertical blinds throughout. Enjoy your morning coffee or unwind after a long day on your private balcony patio. With only 4 units, this pent-house-like apartment sits perched on the top floor with no common walls and the option for a private one-car garage (Extra $100 for the garage). The unit is a short walk or bike ride to the HB Pier, Sand, Parks, Restaurants & Shops. Water & Trash included. Coin-operated laundry on-site for added convenience.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5670081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 203 Oswego Ave. have any available units?
203 Oswego Ave. has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 203 Oswego Ave. have?
Some of 203 Oswego Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Oswego Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
203 Oswego Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Oswego Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 203 Oswego Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 203 Oswego Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 203 Oswego Ave. does offer parking.
Does 203 Oswego Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Oswego Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Oswego Ave. have a pool?
No, 203 Oswego Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 203 Oswego Ave. have accessible units?
No, 203 Oswego Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Oswego Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Oswego Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Oswego Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Oswego Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

