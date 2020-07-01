All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 203 Nashville Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
203 Nashville Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:17 PM

203 Nashville Avenue

203 Nashville Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
Yorktown
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

203 Nashville Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Yorktown

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
This upper/corner unit with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath condo has all and beyond what you need for a place call home. The entire unit has newly wood flooring with 5 inch baseboards. The new customized paint and blinds makes this home cozy and bright. Cooking is such a fun in this kitchen with white cabinet and easy access to spacious dinning room. Beautiful landscaped courtyard with lush trees, paved walkway and metal fence provides a welcoming and safe atmosphere. Nestled inside this beach city, this apartment complex is only blocks away from beach for its miles of white-sand and fabulous California climate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Nashville Avenue have any available units?
203 Nashville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 203 Nashville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
203 Nashville Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Nashville Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 203 Nashville Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 203 Nashville Avenue offer parking?
No, 203 Nashville Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 203 Nashville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Nashville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Nashville Avenue have a pool?
No, 203 Nashville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 203 Nashville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 203 Nashville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Nashville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Nashville Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Nashville Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Nashville Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles