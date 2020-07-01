203 Nashville Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors ceiling fan courtyard

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities courtyard

This upper/corner unit with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath condo has all and beyond what you need for a place call home. The entire unit has newly wood flooring with 5 inch baseboards. The new customized paint and blinds makes this home cozy and bright. Cooking is such a fun in this kitchen with white cabinet and easy access to spacious dinning room. Beautiful landscaped courtyard with lush trees, paved walkway and metal fence provides a welcoming and safe atmosphere. Nestled inside this beach city, this apartment complex is only blocks away from beach for its miles of white-sand and fabulous California climate.