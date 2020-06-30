2021 Alabama Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location Location Location! No one above or below! This private one bedroom one bathroom apartment is located on a cul-de-sac and has lots of parking. The kitchen has been remodeled with beautiful custom cabinets and tiled counter tops, gorgeous wood style flooring, and includes a refrigerator and microwave, and a newish custom awning installed over exterior bedroom window. The eating area has a ceiling fan. There is a balcony off the eating area with custom slate tile flooring to enjoy those cool summer nights. The bathroom has been remodeled, with a custom tiled shower/bath tub, custom vanity with a granite counter top. One car garage included and one parking space right behind the garage. There is a community laundry, coin operated. The entire unit is freshly painted, has new flooring and electric fireplace. Close to beach, downtown, & Pacific City for dining and entertainment. No cats or dogs! Call today for a showing!