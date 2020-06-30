All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 2021 Alabama Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
2021 Alabama Street
Last updated January 26 2020 at 2:33 AM

2021 Alabama Street

2021 Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2021 Alabama Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location Location Location! No one above or below! This private one bedroom one bathroom apartment is located on a cul-de-sac and has lots of parking. The kitchen has been remodeled with beautiful custom cabinets and tiled counter tops, gorgeous wood style flooring, and includes a refrigerator and microwave, and a newish custom awning installed over exterior bedroom window. The eating area has a ceiling fan. There is a balcony off the eating area with custom slate tile flooring to enjoy those cool summer nights. The bathroom has been remodeled, with a custom tiled shower/bath tub, custom vanity with a granite counter top. One car garage included and one parking space right behind the garage. There is a community laundry, coin operated. The entire unit is freshly painted, has new flooring and electric fireplace. Close to beach, downtown, & Pacific City for dining and entertainment. No cats or dogs! Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Alabama Street have any available units?
2021 Alabama Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2021 Alabama Street have?
Some of 2021 Alabama Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Alabama Street currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Alabama Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Alabama Street pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Alabama Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 2021 Alabama Street offer parking?
Yes, 2021 Alabama Street offers parking.
Does 2021 Alabama Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Alabama Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Alabama Street have a pool?
No, 2021 Alabama Street does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Alabama Street have accessible units?
No, 2021 Alabama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Alabama Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 Alabama Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2021 Alabama Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2021 Alabama Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles