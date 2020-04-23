All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:23 AM

20181 Mystic Lane

20181 Mystic Lane · (714) 231-2016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20181 Mystic Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 65 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2258 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Located in Desirable Guard Gated Boardwalk which is steps to the ocean. Beautiful Former Model - Largest Mystic Pointe Bright and Sunny End Unit with Pool View. Largest floor plan offers approx. 2,258 SF of living space with 3 Bedrooms on upper level, Plus Den/Office with custom built in desk on main level and French doors to private porch. Formal living and dining rooms. Family Room with cozy gas burning fireplace adjacent to Spacious Gourmet Kitchen with sunny breakfast nook, center granite island with seating, walk-in pantry & stainless appliances. Enjoy view of Community Pool from Kitchen/Family Room. Upstairs Master suite with walk in closet. Master Bath with dual sinks, spa tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms upstairs. Attached direct entry oversized 2 car garage with custom storage. Convenient upstairs laundry room. Walk to the Beach, Seacliff Country Club, and bike to HB Pier and Downtown. Price includes 24 hour guard gated community, pool, spa and BBQ area. AVAILABLE FOR JUNE MOVE-IN-tenants vacate on May 31st.. Call Joanne for more information (714) 231-2016

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20181 Mystic Lane have any available units?
20181 Mystic Lane has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20181 Mystic Lane have?
Some of 20181 Mystic Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20181 Mystic Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20181 Mystic Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20181 Mystic Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20181 Mystic Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 20181 Mystic Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20181 Mystic Lane does offer parking.
Does 20181 Mystic Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20181 Mystic Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20181 Mystic Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20181 Mystic Lane has a pool.
Does 20181 Mystic Lane have accessible units?
No, 20181 Mystic Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20181 Mystic Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20181 Mystic Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20181 Mystic Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20181 Mystic Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
