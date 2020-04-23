20181 Mystic Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Located in Desirable Guard Gated Boardwalk which is steps to the ocean. Beautiful Former Model - Largest Mystic Pointe Bright and Sunny End Unit with Pool View. Largest floor plan offers approx. 2,258 SF of living space with 3 Bedrooms on upper level, Plus Den/Office with custom built in desk on main level and French doors to private porch. Formal living and dining rooms. Family Room with cozy gas burning fireplace adjacent to Spacious Gourmet Kitchen with sunny breakfast nook, center granite island with seating, walk-in pantry & stainless appliances. Enjoy view of Community Pool from Kitchen/Family Room. Upstairs Master suite with walk in closet. Master Bath with dual sinks, spa tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms upstairs. Attached direct entry oversized 2 car garage with custom storage. Convenient upstairs laundry room. Walk to the Beach, Seacliff Country Club, and bike to HB Pier and Downtown. Price includes 24 hour guard gated community, pool, spa and BBQ area. AVAILABLE FOR JUNE MOVE-IN-tenants vacate on May 31st.. Call Joanne for more information (714) 231-2016