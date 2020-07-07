Amenities

-NEW shaker style kitchen cabinets

-NEW kitchen countertops with undercount stainless steel sink

-NEW stainless steel stove and dishwasher

-NEW custom tile in both bathrooms

-NEW vanity, toilet, shower glass doors & water fixtures

-NEW grey vinyl plank flooring

-NEW light fixtures

-NEW windows

-NEW interior paint & ceiling fans

-Two car garage

-Laudry hook ups inside house

-Large backyard & covered patio

-$35 application fee per adult applicant

-Owner pays for gardener

-Small Dog would be considered



20021 Shorewood Cir is a house in Huntington Beach, CA 92646. This 1,132 square foot house sits on a 6,000 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Nearby schools include California Science Academy, St. Simon And St. Jude Elementary School and S. A. Moffett Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Smart & Final Extra!, Farm Fresh Produce and Sprouts Farmers Market. Nearby coffee shops include Bagelmania Coffee House, Starbucks and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Don Jose Mexican Restaurant, Carl\'s Jr. and Pho B. 20021 Shorewood Cir is near Wardlow Park, Moffett Park and Sowers Park.



To schedule a viewing, please call 562-273-9410 or schedule a day/time on our website at www.cmc-realty.com



