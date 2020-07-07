All apartments in Huntington Beach
20021 Shorewood Cir.
20021 Shorewood Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20021 Shorewood Cir

20021 Shorewood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

20021 Shorewood Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d04524e015 ----
The home has/is:

-NEW shaker style kitchen cabinets
-NEW kitchen countertops with undercount stainless steel sink
-NEW stainless steel stove and dishwasher
-NEW custom tile in both bathrooms
-NEW vanity, toilet, shower glass doors & water fixtures
-NEW grey vinyl plank flooring
-NEW light fixtures
-NEW windows
-NEW interior paint & ceiling fans
-Two car garage
-Laudry hook ups inside house
-Large backyard & covered patio
-$35 application fee per adult applicant
-Owner pays for gardener
-Small Dog would be considered

20021 Shorewood Cir is a house in Huntington Beach, CA 92646. This 1,132 square foot house sits on a 6,000 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Nearby schools include California Science Academy, St. Simon And St. Jude Elementary School and S. A. Moffett Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Smart & Final Extra!, Farm Fresh Produce and Sprouts Farmers Market. Nearby coffee shops include Bagelmania Coffee House, Starbucks and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Don Jose Mexican Restaurant, Carl\'s Jr. and Pho B. 20021 Shorewood Cir is near Wardlow Park, Moffett Park and Sowers Park.

To schedule a viewing, please call 562-273-9410 or schedule a day/time on our website at www.cmc-realty.com

Disposal
Water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 20021 Shorewood Cir have any available units?
20021 Shorewood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20021 Shorewood Cir have?
Some of 20021 Shorewood Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20021 Shorewood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
20021 Shorewood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20021 Shorewood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 20021 Shorewood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 20021 Shorewood Cir offer parking?
Yes, 20021 Shorewood Cir offers parking.
Does 20021 Shorewood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20021 Shorewood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20021 Shorewood Cir have a pool?
No, 20021 Shorewood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 20021 Shorewood Cir have accessible units?
No, 20021 Shorewood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 20021 Shorewood Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20021 Shorewood Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 20021 Shorewood Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 20021 Shorewood Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

