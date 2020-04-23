All apartments in Huntington Beach
200 Pacific Coast Highway #220

200 Pacific Coast Highway · (949) 872-1417
Location

200 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200 Pacific Coast Highway #220 · Avail. now

$3,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
HB Pier View from this 2 bedroom condo in Pier Colony - Remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the prestigious Pier Colony Community. Enjoy views of the Pacific Ocean and the famous Huntington Beach pier from the unit's large, private balcony.
Open concept kitchen with granite countertops and all stainless steel appliances. Plenty of room for seating at the bar and ocean views from the patio make this unit perfect for entertaining. Low-maintenance laminate flooring in the living areas and bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms. Large master bath with separate soaking tub and shower and plenty of cabinet space. Laundry conveniently located inside the unit. Two underground, gated parking spaces are included and elevators provide easy access to your front door.

Centrally located between Main Street & newly built Pacific City, which offers over 190,000 square feet of dining, shopping and entertainment. Walking distance from everything! The guard gated Community offers a large saltwater pool & spa and full gym all with ocean views. Outdoor dining area and rec room with a Ping-Pong table add to the resort-style feel of the community.

Truly live like you are on vacation in this fabulous resort-style community! A must see!

(RLNE3505721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Pacific Coast Highway #220 have any available units?
200 Pacific Coast Highway #220 has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 Pacific Coast Highway #220 have?
Some of 200 Pacific Coast Highway #220's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Pacific Coast Highway #220 currently offering any rent specials?
200 Pacific Coast Highway #220 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Pacific Coast Highway #220 pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Pacific Coast Highway #220 is pet friendly.
Does 200 Pacific Coast Highway #220 offer parking?
Yes, 200 Pacific Coast Highway #220 does offer parking.
Does 200 Pacific Coast Highway #220 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Pacific Coast Highway #220 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Pacific Coast Highway #220 have a pool?
Yes, 200 Pacific Coast Highway #220 has a pool.
Does 200 Pacific Coast Highway #220 have accessible units?
No, 200 Pacific Coast Highway #220 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Pacific Coast Highway #220 have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Pacific Coast Highway #220 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Pacific Coast Highway #220 have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Pacific Coast Highway #220 does not have units with air conditioning.
