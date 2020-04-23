200 Pacific Coast Highway #220

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool hot tub

HB Pier View from this 2 bedroom condo in Pier Colony - Remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the prestigious Pier Colony Community. Enjoy views of the Pacific Ocean and the famous Huntington Beach pier from the unit's large, private balcony.

Open concept kitchen with granite countertops and all stainless steel appliances. Plenty of room for seating at the bar and ocean views from the patio make this unit perfect for entertaining. Low-maintenance laminate flooring in the living areas and bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms. Large master bath with separate soaking tub and shower and plenty of cabinet space. Laundry conveniently located inside the unit. Two underground, gated parking spaces are included and elevators provide easy access to your front door.



Centrally located between Main Street & newly built Pacific City, which offers over 190,000 square feet of dining, shopping and entertainment. Walking distance from everything! The guard gated Community offers a large saltwater pool & spa and full gym all with ocean views. Outdoor dining area and rec room with a Ping-Pong table add to the resort-style feel of the community.



Truly live like you are on vacation in this fabulous resort-style community! A must see!



