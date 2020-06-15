All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE

19905 Derbyshire Lane · (714) 840-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19905 Derbyshire Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Adams

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
Village Town Homes: 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Attached Townhouse - Village Town Homes: 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, Kitchen With Newer Cabinets, Stove, Dishwasher, Granite Counter Tops, Tile Floors Throughout Down Stairs, Separate Dining, Wood Burning Fireplace, Blinds, Pergo Flooring Throughout Upstairs, Laundry Hook-Ups, Covered Carport , Patio, Community Pool, Bushard Park, Tennis Courts, Near Schools & Shops.

PET: NO

www.orangecountypropertymanagement.com / 714-840-1700

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1891633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE have any available units?
19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE have?
Some of 19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE does offer parking.
Does 19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE has a pool.
Does 19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE have accessible units?
No, 19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
