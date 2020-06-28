All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 19691 Constellation Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
19691 Constellation Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:56 AM

19691 Constellation Lane

19691 Constellation Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19691 Constellation Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Leased Before Procesing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19691 Constellation Lane have any available units?
19691 Constellation Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 19691 Constellation Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19691 Constellation Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19691 Constellation Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19691 Constellation Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19691 Constellation Lane offer parking?
No, 19691 Constellation Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19691 Constellation Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19691 Constellation Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19691 Constellation Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19691 Constellation Lane has a pool.
Does 19691 Constellation Lane have accessible units?
No, 19691 Constellation Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19691 Constellation Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19691 Constellation Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19691 Constellation Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19691 Constellation Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles