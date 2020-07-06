19562 Topeka Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated fire pit

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

This Turn-key, Move-In-Ready Single Level Home has been Meticulously Maintained by its Long-Time Homeowner! The Home Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room and Updated Kitchen. The Home is situated on a Quiet Interior Corner Lot in the Desirable Huntington View neighborhood, walking distance to Newland Elementary and the Park. The Gorgeous Exterior welcomes you with Beautiful Drought-Resistant Landscape, Interlocking Pavers on Driveway, Walkway and Custom Front Door with Side Light. The Interior offers tons of Natural Light and a spacious Open Floor Plan! The large Living Room features a Soaring Vaulted Ceiling, Fireplace, Neutral Carpet, and a Wall of Windows with French Doors Leading you out to the large Patio Areas and Backyard. The Home offers a Separate Family Room with Laminate wood-like flooring, Recessed Lighting and Sliders leading out to Side Yard. The Kitchen features Granite Counters, Newer Oven, Recessed Lighting, and Custom Cabinetry with Pantry storage. The Master Bedroom boasts His-and-Hers Closets, Vaulted Ceiling, Sliders leading out to a covered patio area, and a Gorgeous Remodeled Master bath. The Master Bath offers a Custom tiled Walk-in Shower with Rain Glass enclosure, Pedestal sink and Large separate Vanity with drawers for storage and Custom Counter top. The Backyard features 2 separate Covered Patios, a Fire Pit, and Pristine Landscape. The Garage is super clean with Built-in Storage and Laundry Area. This will not last



(RLNE5344952)