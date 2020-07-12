Rent Calculator
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:44 AM
1 of 1
19432 Cindy Lane
19432 Cindy Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
19432 Cindy Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Pristine remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath with large well kept yard, located in a quiet, clean neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19432 Cindy Lane have any available units?
19432 Cindy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Huntington Beach, CA
.
Is 19432 Cindy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19432 Cindy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19432 Cindy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19432 Cindy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 19432 Cindy Lane offer parking?
No, 19432 Cindy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19432 Cindy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19432 Cindy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19432 Cindy Lane have a pool?
No, 19432 Cindy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19432 Cindy Lane have accessible units?
No, 19432 Cindy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19432 Cindy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19432 Cindy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19432 Cindy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19432 Cindy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
