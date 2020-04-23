19281 Surf Drive

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION! The community of Surfcrest offers resort living w/ pool, spa, bbq's, lush landscaping and impeccably well maintained grounds. The biggest bonus of all, is that you're just steps from the beach, surfing, the bike path and DOG BEACH! This impeccable designer end-unit townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & 2 car garage and 1 designated outside parking spot. Gourmet kitchen features full stainless appliances, including double oven, 5-burner range, microwave and refrigerator. Perfect for those who like to cook! A breakfast nook opens to family room & deck with folding doors for seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining while enjoying a peek-a-boo ocean view! Master bedroom suite enjoys privacy from other bedrooms and includes a fireplace and large walk-in closet. Master bath has dual sinks, soaking tub and large shower. A large dining room overlooks the formal living room featuring soaring ceilings, fireplace, and double-door access to the large front patio. This home also includes central air conditioning, laundry room with hookups for gas or electric, direct-access 2-car garage, lots of extra storage in this home, whole-house water softener and reverse osmosis drinking water in the kitchen. This property is perfect for those who want to live the Huntington Beach lifestyle in first class style!