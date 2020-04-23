All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

19281 Surf Drive

19281 Surf Drive · (949) 212-8033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19281 Surf Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2142 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
LOCATION, LOCATION! The community of Surfcrest offers resort living w/ pool, spa, bbq's, lush landscaping and impeccably well maintained grounds. The biggest bonus of all, is that you're just steps from the beach, surfing, the bike path and DOG BEACH! This impeccable designer end-unit townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & 2 car garage and 1 designated outside parking spot. Gourmet kitchen features full stainless appliances, including double oven, 5-burner range, microwave and refrigerator. Perfect for those who like to cook! A breakfast nook opens to family room & deck with folding doors for seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining while enjoying a peek-a-boo ocean view! Master bedroom suite enjoys privacy from other bedrooms and includes a fireplace and large walk-in closet. Master bath has dual sinks, soaking tub and large shower. A large dining room overlooks the formal living room featuring soaring ceilings, fireplace, and double-door access to the large front patio. This home also includes central air conditioning, laundry room with hookups for gas or electric, direct-access 2-car garage, lots of extra storage in this home, whole-house water softener and reverse osmosis drinking water in the kitchen. This property is perfect for those who want to live the Huntington Beach lifestyle in first class style!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19281 Surf Drive have any available units?
19281 Surf Drive has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19281 Surf Drive have?
Some of 19281 Surf Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19281 Surf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19281 Surf Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19281 Surf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19281 Surf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19281 Surf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19281 Surf Drive does offer parking.
Does 19281 Surf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19281 Surf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19281 Surf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19281 Surf Drive has a pool.
Does 19281 Surf Drive have accessible units?
No, 19281 Surf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19281 Surf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19281 Surf Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19281 Surf Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19281 Surf Drive has units with air conditioning.
