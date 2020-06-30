Beautiful home in Culdesac-type lot. Fresh painting and new vinyl flooring with an abundance of fruit trees and an avocado tree. Large gated back yard. Near schools, shopping, easy access to freeway or to beach! What a terrific home! Hurry!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19182 LINDSAY Lane have any available units?
19182 LINDSAY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 19182 LINDSAY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19182 LINDSAY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.