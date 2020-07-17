19182 Florida Street

Amenities
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Single Story Unit - Sunny and Bright front unit
3 Bedrooms, Fans in each room, Master has walk-in closet
2 Bathrooms, all newly remodeled
Kitchen has new cabinets, granite counter-tops, new stainless steel appliances including
Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher
New Washer and Dryer
Gray Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout
New Windows
2 Private Patios, one off the master bedroom, one off the dining room
1 Car Garage
Exterior of building will soon have new paint and roll-up garage door
(RLNE5891528)