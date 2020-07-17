19182 Florida Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Single Story Unit - Sunny and Bright front unit

3 Bedrooms, Fans in each room, Master has walk-in closet

2 Bathrooms, all newly remodeled

Kitchen has new cabinets, granite counter-tops, new stainless steel appliances including

Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher

New Washer and Dryer

Gray Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout

New Windows

2 Private Patios, one off the master bedroom, one off the dining room

1 Car Garage



Exterior of building will soon have new paint and roll-up garage door



