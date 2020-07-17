All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 19182 Florida Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
19182 Florida Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

19182 Florida Street

19182 Florida Street · (714) 317-1370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19182 Florida Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Garfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19182 Florida Street - Unit A · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Single Story Unit - Sunny and Bright front unit
3 Bedrooms, Fans in each room, Master has walk-in closet
2 Bathrooms, all newly remodeled
Kitchen has new cabinets, granite counter-tops, new stainless steel appliances including
Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher
New Washer and Dryer
Gray Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout
New Windows
2 Private Patios, one off the master bedroom, one off the dining room
1 Car Garage

Exterior of building will soon have new paint and roll-up garage door

(RLNE5891528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19182 Florida Street have any available units?
19182 Florida Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19182 Florida Street have?
Some of 19182 Florida Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19182 Florida Street currently offering any rent specials?
19182 Florida Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19182 Florida Street pet-friendly?
No, 19182 Florida Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19182 Florida Street offer parking?
Yes, 19182 Florida Street offers parking.
Does 19182 Florida Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19182 Florida Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19182 Florida Street have a pool?
No, 19182 Florida Street does not have a pool.
Does 19182 Florida Street have accessible units?
No, 19182 Florida Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19182 Florida Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19182 Florida Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 19182 Florida Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19182 Florida Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 19182 Florida Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes
6200 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown
Garfield

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity