Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill garage hot tub dogs allowed

**MUST SEE* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114638



Beachwood Village Apartments

19132 Magnolia St.

Huntington Beach, CA 92646



Upstairs & Downstairs Unit Available

1 Bedroom + 1 Bath

Rent: $1,795 a month and up

Deposit: $1,200 and up depending on credit

Available Now



Private Balcony or Patio, Air Conditioning, Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Ceiling Fans, Carpet

Building is completely safe and gated with intercom system

Garage Parking

Large and clean laundry facility



Community Features:

Rec. Room with Pool Table and Fitness Area

Emergency Maintenance for all 120 units

Gas BBQ's

Gated Access

24 hour Laundry Facility

Swimming Pool

Whirlpool / Spa

Close to the beach and shopping centers

Close to schools and 405 Freeway

Assigned Parking



Please contact the Property Manager at (714) 964 - 5567

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114638

Property Id 114638



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5371856)