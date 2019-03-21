All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

19132 Magnolia St.

19132 Magnolia Street · (310) 930-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19132 Magnolia Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1795 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
dogs allowed
**MUST SEE* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114638

Beachwood Village Apartments
19132 Magnolia St.
Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Upstairs & Downstairs Unit Available
1 Bedroom + 1 Bath
Rent: $1,795 a month and up
Deposit: $1,200 and up depending on credit
Available Now

Private Balcony or Patio, Air Conditioning, Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Ceiling Fans, Carpet
Building is completely safe and gated with intercom system
Garage Parking
Large and clean laundry facility

Community Features:
Rec. Room with Pool Table and Fitness Area
Emergency Maintenance for all 120 units
Gas BBQ's
Gated Access
24 hour Laundry Facility
Swimming Pool
Whirlpool / Spa
Close to the beach and shopping centers
Close to schools and 405 Freeway
Assigned Parking

Please contact the Property Manager at (714) 964 - 5567
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114638
Property Id 114638

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5371856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19132 Magnolia St. have any available units?
19132 Magnolia St. has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19132 Magnolia St. have?
Some of 19132 Magnolia St.'s amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19132 Magnolia St. currently offering any rent specials?
19132 Magnolia St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19132 Magnolia St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 19132 Magnolia St. is pet friendly.
Does 19132 Magnolia St. offer parking?
Yes, 19132 Magnolia St. does offer parking.
Does 19132 Magnolia St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19132 Magnolia St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19132 Magnolia St. have a pool?
Yes, 19132 Magnolia St. has a pool.
Does 19132 Magnolia St. have accessible units?
No, 19132 Magnolia St. does not have accessible units.
Does 19132 Magnolia St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19132 Magnolia St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 19132 Magnolia St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19132 Magnolia St. has units with air conditioning.
