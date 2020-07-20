Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 18282 Fieldbury Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
18282 Fieldbury Lane
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:34 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18282 Fieldbury Lane
18282 Fieldbury Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
18282 Fieldbury Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Location, Location, Location!
Top rated schools, swimming pool and within miles to the beach! This home is for lease.
Hurry up, it won't last for long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 9 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18282 Fieldbury Lane have any available units?
18282 Fieldbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 18282 Fieldbury Lane have?
Some of 18282 Fieldbury Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18282 Fieldbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18282 Fieldbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18282 Fieldbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18282 Fieldbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 18282 Fieldbury Lane offer parking?
No, 18282 Fieldbury Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18282 Fieldbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18282 Fieldbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18282 Fieldbury Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18282 Fieldbury Lane has a pool.
Does 18282 Fieldbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 18282 Fieldbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18282 Fieldbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18282 Fieldbury Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18282 Fieldbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18282 Fieldbury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Similar Pages
Huntington Beach 1 Bedroom Apartments
Huntington Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Huntington Beach Apartments with Parking
Huntington Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Tustin, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Whittier, CA
Upland, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Washington
Goldenwest
Yorktown
Garfield
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles