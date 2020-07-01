1815 ALSUNA LANE

Amenities
Blocks To Downtown! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Attached Home With Family Room - Blocks To Downtown! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Attached Home With Family Room With Tile Floors, Brick Fireplace, Remodeled Kitchen With Newer Cabinets, Island, Granite Counter Tops, Stove, Dishwasher, Wood Floors, Separate Dining With Wood Flooring, Living Room With Pergo Floors, Large Patio, Laundry Hook-Ups, Double Enclosed Garage With Opener, Near Shops, Park, And Schools.
