1815 ALSUNA LANE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Blocks To Downtown! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Attached Home With Family Room - Blocks To Downtown! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Attached Home With Family Room With Tile Floors, Brick Fireplace, Remodeled Kitchen With Newer Cabinets, Island, Granite Counter Tops, Stove, Dishwasher, Wood Floors, Separate Dining With Wood Flooring, Living Room With Pergo Floors, Large Patio, Laundry Hook-Ups, Double Enclosed Garage With Opener, Near Shops, Park, And Schools.



PET: ?



www.orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700



(RLNE4136088)