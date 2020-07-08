Rent Calculator
17951 Baron Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
17951 Baron Cir
17951 Baron Circle
·
No Longer Available
17951 Baron Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Oak View
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
garage
Huntington Beach 4-plex with Large 3 Bed/2.5 Bath have 2 stories like townhouse and 2 car garages, near school and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17951 Baron Cir have any available units?
17951 Baron Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
Is 17951 Baron Cir currently offering any rent specials?
17951 Baron Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17951 Baron Cir pet-friendly?
No, 17951 Baron Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 17951 Baron Cir offer parking?
Yes, 17951 Baron Cir offers parking.
Does 17951 Baron Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17951 Baron Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17951 Baron Cir have a pool?
No, 17951 Baron Cir does not have a pool.
Does 17951 Baron Cir have accessible units?
No, 17951 Baron Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 17951 Baron Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17951 Baron Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 17951 Baron Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 17951 Baron Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
