Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
17941 Oldglen Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17941 Oldglen Lane

17941 Oldglen Lane
Location

17941 Oldglen Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
Completely remodeled and turn-key home with sparkling pool and spa. This special property has been well thought out and meticulously maintained. Enough can't be said about the gorgeous remodeled kitchen with gourmet gas range- refrigerator and microwave included! Downstairs features a large master bedroom and with en-suite master bath with walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, an office and a second large full bathroom are also on the ground floor. Upstairs features two more spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and a large Jack & Jill bathroom.

A 3 car garage with Washer/Dryer hook-ups is a dream come true. And to top it all off, this home has been landscaped with a lovely mix of native plants, fruit trees, stone pathways, picket fence and whimsical garden features. Must see it to believe it.

Located on a private corner lot on interior tract location. the landing tract is within walking distance to Huntington Central Park and adjacent to the Bolsa Chica Wetlands. Great Schools too!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17941 Oldglen Lane have any available units?
17941 Oldglen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17941 Oldglen Lane have?
Some of 17941 Oldglen Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17941 Oldglen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17941 Oldglen Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17941 Oldglen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17941 Oldglen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17941 Oldglen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17941 Oldglen Lane does offer parking.
Does 17941 Oldglen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17941 Oldglen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17941 Oldglen Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17941 Oldglen Lane has a pool.
Does 17941 Oldglen Lane have accessible units?
No, 17941 Oldglen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17941 Oldglen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17941 Oldglen Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17941 Oldglen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17941 Oldglen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
