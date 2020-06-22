17941 Oldglen Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

Completely remodeled and turn-key home with sparkling pool and spa. This special property has been well thought out and meticulously maintained. Enough can't be said about the gorgeous remodeled kitchen with gourmet gas range- refrigerator and microwave included! Downstairs features a large master bedroom and with en-suite master bath with walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, an office and a second large full bathroom are also on the ground floor. Upstairs features two more spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and a large Jack & Jill bathroom.



A 3 car garage with Washer/Dryer hook-ups is a dream come true. And to top it all off, this home has been landscaped with a lovely mix of native plants, fruit trees, stone pathways, picket fence and whimsical garden features. Must see it to believe it.



Located on a private corner lot on interior tract location. the landing tract is within walking distance to Huntington Central Park and adjacent to the Bolsa Chica Wetlands. Great Schools too!!!