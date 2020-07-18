17211 Sims Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage basketball court fireplace

A large family home in a great location! Less than 1 mile from the beach. A Split level 4 Bedrooms / 3 Bath home with a 3 car garage on a large lot. The main level includes the Kitchen and dining area with a large enclosed patio / beautifully finished sun room, and one bedroom and bath. The family room is few steps down and could turn into a great movie/ play room. The formal living room with high ceiling and an impressive fire place is located in the mid level of the home. Upstairs you will find a huge master suite that includes an office and an adjoining nursery, both overlooking the private backyard. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath upstairs, one bedroom which has a balcony facing the street.

The backyard has a built semi basketball court and a work shed with cabinets. Excellent schools and a great neighborhood within a short walk to the beach.