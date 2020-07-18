All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

17211 Sims Lane

17211 Sims Street · No Longer Available
Location

17211 Sims Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
A large family home in a great location! Less than 1 mile from the beach. A Split level 4 Bedrooms / 3 Bath home with a 3 car garage on a large lot. The main level includes the Kitchen and dining area with a large enclosed patio / beautifully finished sun room, and one bedroom and bath. The family room is few steps down and could turn into a great movie/ play room. The formal living room with high ceiling and an impressive fire place is located in the mid level of the home. Upstairs you will find a huge master suite that includes an office and an adjoining nursery, both overlooking the private backyard. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath upstairs, one bedroom which has a balcony facing the street.
The backyard has a built semi basketball court and a work shed with cabinets. Excellent schools and a great neighborhood within a short walk to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17211 Sims Lane have any available units?
17211 Sims Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17211 Sims Lane have?
Some of 17211 Sims Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17211 Sims Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17211 Sims Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17211 Sims Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17211 Sims Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17211 Sims Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17211 Sims Lane offers parking.
Does 17211 Sims Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17211 Sims Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17211 Sims Lane have a pool?
No, 17211 Sims Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17211 Sims Lane have accessible units?
No, 17211 Sims Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17211 Sims Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17211 Sims Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17211 Sims Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17211 Sims Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
