17191 Corbina Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool ceiling fan racquetball court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool racquetball court guest parking hot tub tennis court

Wonderful opportunity to lease a condo in Cabo Del Mar. This gated community features a pool. spa, clubhouse, lighted tennis court, indoor racquetball court and loads of guest parking. It is located on the edge of the Bolsa Chica wetlands which makes for relaxing morning walks and amazing sunsets. This first floor condo features plantation shutters for privacy and the largest outdoor deck of all the floor plans. Unit feels larger with higher ceilings and double closets in the bedroom. Ceiling fan and ocean breezes to keep cool in summer. Wrap around fireplace in living room to stay warm in summer. Pebble walkway leads to covered parking. Washer/dryer in unit and are provided AS-IS. Sorry, no pets. Better pictures to come when tenant vacates. Available for Move In February 1st. This will not last, call today.