Location

17191 Corbina Ln, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
ceiling fan
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
racquetball court
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Wonderful opportunity to lease a condo in Cabo Del Mar. This gated community features a pool. spa, clubhouse, lighted tennis court, indoor racquetball court and loads of guest parking. It is located on the edge of the Bolsa Chica wetlands which makes for relaxing morning walks and amazing sunsets. This first floor condo features plantation shutters for privacy and the largest outdoor deck of all the floor plans. Unit feels larger with higher ceilings and double closets in the bedroom. Ceiling fan and ocean breezes to keep cool in summer. Wrap around fireplace in living room to stay warm in summer. Pebble walkway leads to covered parking. Washer/dryer in unit and are provided AS-IS. Sorry, no pets. Better pictures to come when tenant vacates. Available for Move In February 1st. This will not last, call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17191 Corbina Lane have any available units?
17191 Corbina Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17191 Corbina Lane have?
Some of 17191 Corbina Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17191 Corbina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17191 Corbina Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17191 Corbina Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17191 Corbina Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17191 Corbina Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17191 Corbina Lane does offer parking.
Does 17191 Corbina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17191 Corbina Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17191 Corbina Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17191 Corbina Lane has a pool.
Does 17191 Corbina Lane have accessible units?
No, 17191 Corbina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17191 Corbina Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17191 Corbina Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17191 Corbina Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17191 Corbina Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
