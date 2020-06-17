Rent Calculator
17132 Pacific Coast Hwy # 203
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM
17132 Pacific Coast Hwy # 203
17132 Pacific Coast Hwy
·
No Longer Available
Location
17132 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
- This condo was completely remodeled with new flooring, bathroom and kitchen. Open House Thursday, April 18th 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM
(RLNE4707400)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17132 Pacific Coast Hwy # 203 have any available units?
17132 Pacific Coast Hwy # 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 17132 Pacific Coast Hwy # 203 have?
Some of 17132 Pacific Coast Hwy # 203's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17132 Pacific Coast Hwy # 203 currently offering any rent specials?
17132 Pacific Coast Hwy # 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17132 Pacific Coast Hwy # 203 pet-friendly?
No, 17132 Pacific Coast Hwy # 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 17132 Pacific Coast Hwy # 203 offer parking?
Yes, 17132 Pacific Coast Hwy # 203 offers parking.
Does 17132 Pacific Coast Hwy # 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17132 Pacific Coast Hwy # 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17132 Pacific Coast Hwy # 203 have a pool?
Yes, 17132 Pacific Coast Hwy # 203 has a pool.
Does 17132 Pacific Coast Hwy # 203 have accessible units?
No, 17132 Pacific Coast Hwy # 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 17132 Pacific Coast Hwy # 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17132 Pacific Coast Hwy # 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17132 Pacific Coast Hwy # 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17132 Pacific Coast Hwy # 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
