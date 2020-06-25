Rent Calculator
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
17032 Saint Andrews Lane
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17032 Saint Andrews Lane
17032 Saint Andrew's Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
17032 Saint Andrew's Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Luxury Prestige home, great location, and fully renovated for Rent.
Tons of upgrades!!! Must see
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17032 Saint Andrews Lane have any available units?
17032 Saint Andrews Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 17032 Saint Andrews Lane have?
Some of 17032 Saint Andrews Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17032 Saint Andrews Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17032 Saint Andrews Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17032 Saint Andrews Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17032 Saint Andrews Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 17032 Saint Andrews Lane offer parking?
No, 17032 Saint Andrews Lane does not offer parking.
Does 17032 Saint Andrews Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17032 Saint Andrews Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17032 Saint Andrews Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17032 Saint Andrews Lane has a pool.
Does 17032 Saint Andrews Lane have accessible units?
No, 17032 Saint Andrews Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17032 Saint Andrews Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17032 Saint Andrews Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17032 Saint Andrews Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17032 Saint Andrews Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
