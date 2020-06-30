17011 Sims Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking

This is a large and bright front unit, 3-bedroom, 2-bath apartment located in a quiet 6-unit apartment building in Huntington Beach. Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, brand new stove and fridge included. Coin-operated washer and dryer on site. Parking included!



Centrally located...close to the Bolsa Chica beach, Huntington Harbour, Trader Joe's, restaurants, mall, grocery store, gas, bank, and more! Schools for this address are Harbour View Elementary School, Marine View Middle School and Marina High School.



Available for move in NOW! $2,795/month. Deposit $2,000. 1 year lease. If you are interested in the unit, please feel free to apply! Credit check fee is $20/person. An application must be completed for every applicant over the age of 18 that will be residing in the apartment. To expedite the application process, please provide the following if possible: 1) completed application, 2) verification of income, credit history, rental history 3) copy of license 4) copy of social security card. Cats and dogs allowed with a one time fee of $250 pet security deposit. NO monthly pet rent.



This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status.



