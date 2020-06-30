All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 17011 Sims Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
17011 Sims Lane
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

17011 Sims Lane

17011 Sims Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17011 Sims Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
?To schedule an appointment, please text or call Tara at 562-287-4001
For other properties, please visit www.entouragepm.com ?

This is a large and bright front unit, 3-bedroom, 2-bath apartment located in a quiet 6-unit apartment building in Huntington Beach. Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, brand new stove and fridge included. Coin-operated washer and dryer on site. Parking included!

Centrally located...close to the Bolsa Chica beach, Huntington Harbour, Trader Joe's, restaurants, mall, grocery store, gas, bank, and more! Schools for this address are Harbour View Elementary School, Marine View Middle School and Marina High School.

Available for move in NOW! $2,795/month. Deposit $2,000. 1 year lease. If you are interested in the unit, please feel free to apply! Credit check fee is $20/person. An application must be completed for every applicant over the age of 18 that will be residing in the apartment. To expedite the application process, please provide the following if possible: 1) completed application, 2) verification of income, credit history, rental history 3) copy of license 4) copy of social security card. Cats and dogs allowed with a one time fee of $250 pet security deposit. NO monthly pet rent.

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status.

?To schedule an appointment, please text or call Tara at 562-287-4001
For other properties, please visit www.entouragepm.com ?

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/huntington-beach-ca?lid=12625867

(RLNE5178645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17011 Sims Lane have any available units?
17011 Sims Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17011 Sims Lane have?
Some of 17011 Sims Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17011 Sims Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17011 Sims Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17011 Sims Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17011 Sims Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17011 Sims Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17011 Sims Lane offers parking.
Does 17011 Sims Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17011 Sims Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17011 Sims Lane have a pool?
No, 17011 Sims Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17011 Sims Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 17011 Sims Lane has accessible units.
Does 17011 Sims Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17011 Sims Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17011 Sims Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17011 Sims Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles