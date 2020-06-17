All apartments in Huntington Beach
16962 Westwood Ln Unit 16
16962 Westwood Ln Unit 16

16962 Westwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16962 Westwood Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
16962 Westwood #16 H.B. - Beautiful upgraded two bedroom condo - Look what they've done to the kitchen: granite counters, custom stained cabinets, newer sink and recently upgraded appliances including a wine cooler. Soaring cathedral ceiling in the living room accented by stand alone fireplace, mirrored dining area scraped ceilings, plantation shutters and designer paint. Kitchen complete with eating bar and overlooks private patio/garden. Master has walk-in closet, vanity and ceiling fan. 2nd bedroom with mirrored wardrobes and ceiling fan, too. Add an inside laundry closet with washer and dryer. Unit has a one car garage and it's all you need! Gated and waterscaped community includes, pool, ponds, streams and waterfalls. (Tennis, too). Millstreams is a gated and highly sought after community to live in and enjoy the convenience of close freeway access, public transportation and lots of shopping.

(RLNE5061007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16962 Westwood Ln Unit 16 have any available units?
16962 Westwood Ln Unit 16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16962 Westwood Ln Unit 16 have?
Some of 16962 Westwood Ln Unit 16's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16962 Westwood Ln Unit 16 currently offering any rent specials?
16962 Westwood Ln Unit 16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16962 Westwood Ln Unit 16 pet-friendly?
No, 16962 Westwood Ln Unit 16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16962 Westwood Ln Unit 16 offer parking?
Yes, 16962 Westwood Ln Unit 16 offers parking.
Does 16962 Westwood Ln Unit 16 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16962 Westwood Ln Unit 16 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16962 Westwood Ln Unit 16 have a pool?
Yes, 16962 Westwood Ln Unit 16 has a pool.
Does 16962 Westwood Ln Unit 16 have accessible units?
No, 16962 Westwood Ln Unit 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 16962 Westwood Ln Unit 16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16962 Westwood Ln Unit 16 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16962 Westwood Ln Unit 16 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16962 Westwood Ln Unit 16 does not have units with air conditioning.
