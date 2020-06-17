16962 Westwood Ln Unit 16

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

16962 Westwood #16 H.B. - Beautiful upgraded two bedroom condo - Look what they've done to the kitchen: granite counters, custom stained cabinets, newer sink and recently upgraded appliances including a wine cooler. Soaring cathedral ceiling in the living room accented by stand alone fireplace, mirrored dining area scraped ceilings, plantation shutters and designer paint. Kitchen complete with eating bar and overlooks private patio/garden. Master has walk-in closet, vanity and ceiling fan. 2nd bedroom with mirrored wardrobes and ceiling fan, too. Add an inside laundry closet with washer and dryer. Unit has a one car garage and it's all you need! Gated and waterscaped community includes, pool, ponds, streams and waterfalls. (Tennis, too). Millstreams is a gated and highly sought after community to live in and enjoy the convenience of close freeway access, public transportation and lots of shopping.



