16822 Leafwood Circle
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:50 AM
16822 Leafwood Circle
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
16822 Leafwood Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great location! Close to freeways, Bella Terra, shopping centers, few miles from the beach, Pacific City, Hotels and downtown Main street. Remodeled.
Cul De Sac.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16822 Leafwood Circle have any available units?
16822 Leafwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
Is 16822 Leafwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16822 Leafwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16822 Leafwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 16822 Leafwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 16822 Leafwood Circle offer parking?
No, 16822 Leafwood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 16822 Leafwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16822 Leafwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16822 Leafwood Circle have a pool?
No, 16822 Leafwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 16822 Leafwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 16822 Leafwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16822 Leafwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 16822 Leafwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16822 Leafwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 16822 Leafwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
