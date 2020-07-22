All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16818 Algonquin St
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

16818 Algonquin St

16818 Algonquin Street · No Longer Available
Location

16818 Algonquin Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful HB Condo 2 bed/ 1.5 bath - Beautiful HB Condo 2 bed/ 1.5 bath with A fireplace, 1,118 sq ft of living space and was built in 1974. It contains a half guest bathroom downstairs and 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms upstairs. Unit has 2 separate outdoor patios in addition to 2 private balconys. Private attached garage with private washer/dryer with additional guest parking. Unit overlooks the community pool and is a 5 min walk to Trader Joe's and shopping center just across the st. next to HB Harbour. Less than a mile to the Beach and Bolsa Chica wetlands this is a great home. Text Nicole at 562-881-8409 for showings and info.

(RLNE3203799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16818 Algonquin St have any available units?
16818 Algonquin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16818 Algonquin St have?
Some of 16818 Algonquin St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16818 Algonquin St currently offering any rent specials?
16818 Algonquin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16818 Algonquin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16818 Algonquin St is pet friendly.
Does 16818 Algonquin St offer parking?
Yes, 16818 Algonquin St offers parking.
Does 16818 Algonquin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16818 Algonquin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16818 Algonquin St have a pool?
Yes, 16818 Algonquin St has a pool.
Does 16818 Algonquin St have accessible units?
No, 16818 Algonquin St does not have accessible units.
Does 16818 Algonquin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16818 Algonquin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16818 Algonquin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16818 Algonquin St does not have units with air conditioning.
