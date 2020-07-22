16818 Algonquin St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful HB Condo 2 bed/ 1.5 bath - Beautiful HB Condo 2 bed/ 1.5 bath with A fireplace, 1,118 sq ft of living space and was built in 1974. It contains a half guest bathroom downstairs and 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms upstairs. Unit has 2 separate outdoor patios in addition to 2 private balconys. Private attached garage with private washer/dryer with additional guest parking. Unit overlooks the community pool and is a 5 min walk to Trader Joe's and shopping center just across the st. next to HB Harbour. Less than a mile to the Beach and Bolsa Chica wetlands this is a great home. Text Nicole at 562-881-8409 for showings and info.



(RLNE3203799)