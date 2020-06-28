Rent Calculator
All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 16741 Leafwood Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16741 Leafwood Cir
Last updated September 9 2019 at 2:34 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16741 Leafwood Cir
16741 Leafwood Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16741 Leafwood Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16741 Leafwood Cir have any available units?
16741 Leafwood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 16741 Leafwood Cir have?
Some of 16741 Leafwood Cir's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16741 Leafwood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
16741 Leafwood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16741 Leafwood Cir pet-friendly?
No, 16741 Leafwood Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 16741 Leafwood Cir offer parking?
Yes, 16741 Leafwood Cir offers parking.
Does 16741 Leafwood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16741 Leafwood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16741 Leafwood Cir have a pool?
Yes, 16741 Leafwood Cir has a pool.
Does 16741 Leafwood Cir have accessible units?
No, 16741 Leafwood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 16741 Leafwood Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16741 Leafwood Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 16741 Leafwood Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 16741 Leafwood Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
