Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16691 Newland Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
16691 Newland Street
16691 Newland Street
Location
16691 Newland Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Remodeled House in Huntington Beach just miles from the beach and Bella Terra shopping and restaurants. Large backyard and open floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16691 Newland Street have any available units?
16691 Newland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 16691 Newland Street have?
Some of 16691 Newland Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16691 Newland Street currently offering any rent specials?
16691 Newland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16691 Newland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16691 Newland Street is pet friendly.
Does 16691 Newland Street offer parking?
Yes, 16691 Newland Street does offer parking.
Does 16691 Newland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16691 Newland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16691 Newland Street have a pool?
No, 16691 Newland Street does not have a pool.
Does 16691 Newland Street have accessible units?
No, 16691 Newland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16691 Newland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16691 Newland Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16691 Newland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16691 Newland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
