All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 16691 Newland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16691 Newland Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16691 Newland Street

16691 Newland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16691 Newland Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Remodeled House in Huntington Beach just miles from the beach and Bella Terra shopping and restaurants. Large backyard and open floor plan.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/22183

(RLNE4522235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16691 Newland Street have any available units?
16691 Newland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16691 Newland Street have?
Some of 16691 Newland Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16691 Newland Street currently offering any rent specials?
16691 Newland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16691 Newland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16691 Newland Street is pet friendly.
Does 16691 Newland Street offer parking?
Yes, 16691 Newland Street does offer parking.
Does 16691 Newland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16691 Newland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16691 Newland Street have a pool?
No, 16691 Newland Street does not have a pool.
Does 16691 Newland Street have accessible units?
No, 16691 Newland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16691 Newland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16691 Newland Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16691 Newland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16691 Newland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles