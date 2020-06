Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Huntington Harbor adjacent! This 4 unit building is located on a corner lot with a large park just down the street. The building is close to the beach, close to the wetlands, close to grocery stores and restaurants, close to the freeway; just a great location in Huntington Beach.