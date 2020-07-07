Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 16626 Tiburon Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16626 Tiburon Place
Last updated January 3 2020 at 12:46 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16626 Tiburon Place
16626 Tiburon Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
16626 Tiburon Place, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Sunset Beach
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Waterfront home in Huntington Harbour.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16626 Tiburon Place have any available units?
16626 Tiburon Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
Is 16626 Tiburon Place currently offering any rent specials?
16626 Tiburon Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16626 Tiburon Place pet-friendly?
No, 16626 Tiburon Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 16626 Tiburon Place offer parking?
Yes, 16626 Tiburon Place offers parking.
Does 16626 Tiburon Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16626 Tiburon Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16626 Tiburon Place have a pool?
No, 16626 Tiburon Place does not have a pool.
Does 16626 Tiburon Place have accessible units?
No, 16626 Tiburon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16626 Tiburon Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 16626 Tiburon Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16626 Tiburon Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 16626 Tiburon Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Similar Pages
Huntington Beach 1 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with Parking
Huntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Washington
Goldenwest
Yorktown
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles