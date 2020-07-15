All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

16572 Nube Lane

16572 Nube Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16572 Nube Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16572 Nube Lane have any available units?
16572 Nube Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 16572 Nube Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16572 Nube Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16572 Nube Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16572 Nube Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16572 Nube Lane offer parking?
No, 16572 Nube Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16572 Nube Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16572 Nube Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16572 Nube Lane have a pool?
No, 16572 Nube Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16572 Nube Lane have accessible units?
No, 16572 Nube Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16572 Nube Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16572 Nube Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16572 Nube Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16572 Nube Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
